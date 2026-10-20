Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
Oct 20

This country was built by people wearing overalls, it is being torn apart by people wearing suits.

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Whizjet
Oct 20

Deeply depressing article:

“In my view the view of society we cherish – a broadly market based, free liberal society has been collapsing for thirty-years-plus and we now have reached the point of nearly no return”

In my heart, I think we may have passed that point of no return - but I will NOT go ‘gently’ into the darkness.

I shall rage against the dying of the light as I’m sure some must have done when Rome declined & fell.

I shall continue to support Reform UK until ‘BBC Verify’, or perhaps ‘Hope not Hate’ or just Islam tries to make it illegal.

And it’s ALL still to play for - the AfD didn’t give up, le Pen didn’t give up, Meloni didn’t give up - the game is still worth the candle!

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