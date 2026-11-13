With ever more revelations about the BBC’s poor judgement, louche taste in comedy and affirmatory approach to its celebrities’ behaviour, should viewers be switching onto the BBC’s latest Children in Need extravaganza starting tonight at 7pm, let alone reaching into their pockets? Isn’t it surely time to ask whether the BBC as an institution is fit to be raising and dispensing charity on behalf of children? Because the evidence suggests it is not.

Russell Brand and David Walliams are but the latest of a series of ‘stars’ the BBC harboured and promoted, men who have been revealed to be deviant or bullies or both, both with a disturbing interest in young girls that should have been a red flag warning. Successive Directors General have not just turned a blind eye to these men’s depravity but all but condoned it, directly responsible as the DGs are, ultimately, for all of the corporation’s published output - in this case for the degrading shows Brand and Walliams respectively featured in - BBC 6 Music in the case of Brand and Little Britain in the case of Walliams. Of which, regarding the latter, one commentator said, ‘rot was at its heart’. It is as though they set out to corrupt the public and arguably have done so.

The BBC’s top dogs were not just passive bystanders, they were where the buck stopped, or didn’t in such cases. Greg Dyke, Mark Byford and Mark Thompson over the relevant years from 2000 - 2012 seem to have had a moral bypass. Channel 4 was no angel, embracing in this era of ‘boundary-pushing’ television defined by hedonism, tabloid shock value, and decadent excess and blatant depictions of casual sex. But Channel 4 is not Aunty extorting our money to watch TV. The fact is that this double abuse (of the licence fee payer as well as those on the immediate receiving end) was tolerated by successive DGs. Mark Thompson and Tony Hall (2013 -20) take the rap as the two DGs in power for the longest period this century. But arguably the overall culture of denial with the BBC as judge and jury about its own behaviour has been demonstrably endemic for longer - certainly over the past 30 years since the Princess Di interview scandal. John Birt (1992 - 2000) Dyke, Thompson and Hall are collectively responsible. Tim Davie (2020 - 2026) is also on the hook because he failed to do anything to reform matters.

The same BBC loss of moral compass is at the root of the Children in Need scandal that David Keighley reported in Right Times last week, which makes it doubly shocking: ‘. . . behind the fundraising spectacle lies a damning scandal: a chairwoman’s resignation over child safeguarding concerns, unanswered questions and continuing grants promoting a contentious left-wing social agenda encompassing sexuality (gender identity), immigration and climate justice’.

David details how Rosie Millard, its chair, resigned over huge payment to an LGBTQ charity whose former Chief Executive was a convicted paedophile: ‘Millard alleged that the Children in Need’s chief executive Simon Antrobus and his senior management had failed to respond adequately when she raised concerns in May 2024, accusing them of prioritising reputation over safeguarding.’ Yet this was also a charity about which multiple complaints had been made ‘regarding the charity’s public support for puberty blockers which, it is alleged, contradicts its stated charitable aim of promoting education and protecting the health of young people’.

David also reports how money has continued to flow to other such contentious causes: ‘Children in Need awarded £120,000 to The Proud Trust, the Manchester based individual and group support for transgender, non-binary and gender-questioning youngsters. Its October 2026 website priorities explicitly encourage further applications for LGBTQ+ provision (which) raises a number of questions: what and who are the children they are ‘reaching’? What advice are these children receiving? How are parents involved? What prevents vulnerable youngsters being steered towards predetermined conclusions?’. The published grant descriptions do not answer these questions.

According to the Charity Commission, David reports, Children in Need generated £301.5 million during the five financial years ending June 2025, including £258.3 million in donations and legacies. Annual income averaged more than £60 million. In the latest financial year it received approximately £61 million and awarded £37.6 million in grants. These are huge sums of money much of which is being spent not just on political projects but ones which may also put vulnerable children at various forms of risk - from indoctrination and labelling to safeguarding risk:

‘ . . . its published funding priorities reveal an expanding agenda involving gender identity, LGBTQ+ provision, immigration, structural inequality, climate ‘justice’ and programmes specifically intended to challenge supposedly ‘harmful narratives’. Much of this language is closely associated with progressive political and social campaigning targeting perceived misogyny, racism and sexism.’

BBC viewers need to ask themselves whether this is really how they want their hard earned donations spent. And whether they can any longer trust the BBC not to abuse their trust in pursuit of an agenda that risks harming children or exposing them to active risk - just as children were exposed to the BBC’s decadent celebrity stars from Savile through to Brand and now allegedly to Walliams.

You can read David’s full report, Children In Need - Another Vehicle for Promoting the BBC’s Far Left Social Agenda? here.

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