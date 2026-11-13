Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
19h

I make no claims to prescience, but back when Gordon Brown started officially and openly contributing taxpayers’ money to his favoured charities - I stopped giving to all charities other than specific, local, focussed charities without highly paid executives and woke objectives.

What I never foresaw was what your excellent article describes - the slide into nauseating, immoral and criminal behaviour, allied (in many cases) directly to Far Left political objectives.

Reply
Share
Sine Nomine's avatar
Sine Nomine
18h

The current salary of the CEO of BBC Children in Need is £115,000. No doubt there are expenses and perks that go with that job title. BBC Children in Need employs 167 who, one assumes, are also on a salary.

My first question when stopped by chuggers in the high street is, "How much is the charity CEO paid, how many people does it employ and where are their headquarters?" That usually stops them dead in their tracks.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
18 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathy Gyngell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.