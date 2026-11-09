This week, the IPPR announced that skilled workers and their adult dependants due to settle between 2026 and 2030 will contribute £115bn more than they cost over their lifetimes. The timing is no accident. Ministers are about to decide whether to lengthen the route to settlement from five years to ten, and IPPR wants care workers exempted and everyone else given an “interim status” after five years.
The figure borrows the Migration Advisory Committee’s lifetime estimates for the 2022/23 Skilled Worker cohort. MAC’s work is careful and openly caveated. IPPR has kept the parts that flatter and dropped the parts that don’t.
One group doing all the work
IPPR’s own methodology table gives the game away. Of the £115bn, £113bn comes from a single group: 164,000 skilled worker main applicants outside health and care. Every other group put together nets out at around £2bn.
The losses are there, but buried. IPPR’s own table shows health and care adult dependants at minus £9bn. The government’s estimate for care workers and their adult dependants settling in the same period is a net cost of £9.5bn – yet IPPR folds care workers into a single health and care line alongside doctors and nurses, so the loss disappears into an average.
An average that flatters
Even that one profitable group is not what it seems. MAC finds that 72% of its fiscal gain comes from the top 30% of earners. The top tenth alone – paid at least £131,000 on arrival – supply 39%, averaging £2.7m each over their lives. The bottom tenth supply 1%.
The typical skilled worker looks very different. The Home Office puts median earnings for a Skilled Worker main applicant at £56,600 in 2023/24, well below the £75,700 mean behind MAC’s figure. And MAC finds there is “almost no age at which the median person is fiscally positive” over the rest of their life.
The children are missing
IPPR counts main applicants and adult dependants – and stops there. Child dependants are left out entirely, even though MAC models them and they made up a quarter of all visas in the very cohort IPPR borrows from: 82,300 children. MAC puts their first-year cost at around £13,100 each, mostly schooling, and finds child dependants a net cost even before counting those who stay.
Skilled workers do not come alone. In MAC’s cohort, every 100 workers outside health and care brought 72 dependants; every 100 health and care workers brought 108. Home Office figures for the year to March 2026 show 1,029 Pakistani skilled workers accompanied by 6,155 dependants, and 230 Nigerians by 1,114.
The wrong cohort
IPPR applies per-person estimates for people who arrived in 2022/23 to whoever happens to settle in 2026-30, and admits in its own notes that the two groups will differ. Those settling are the ones who stayed. MAC warns that if higher earners are the likelier to leave, its lifetime estimates are too high.
The high earners go home
IPPR’s sums rest on a specific assumption: that the people who settle will look like the average skilled worker who arrived. The MAC’s latest evidence shows otherwise.
Settlement is when the bill arrives
Skilled Worker visa holders cannot claim most benefits until they settle, and MAC builds that in. The costs come after settlement – precisely what IPPR wants to bring forward. MAC itself names post-settlement benefit take-up as perhaps the most uncertain part of its estimates, uncertain enough to turn groups near zero from positive to negative. IPPR’s headline carries none of that doubt.
Nothing IPPR values is at stake
IPPR argues that the government’s £10bn figure for care workers is not a real saving, because earned settlement delays settlement rather than preventing it. Apply the same logic to IPPR’s own £115bn and the argument collapses.
The premise is wrong
IPPR’s case rests on a premise that should be rejected outright: that settlement is something you qualify for by paying enough tax. Indefinite leave to remain is the gateway to citizenship. Being British is not something that can be bought – not with a care worker’s five years of service, and not with a banker’s tax bill.
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The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) is an independent registered charity funded by a diverse mix of charitable trusts, foundations, businesses, trade unions, voluntary organizations, universities, and local or national government bodies. This is therefore a quasi Government quango charged with providing qualifying supportive commentary that shows migration in the best possible light- be it Legal or Illegal or as they would term it Irregular immigration. The problem is that no one knows any details about the illegal/ irregular migrants, no documentation, no proof of birth country, no proof of age and amazingly no idea if these mainly males have dependants “surviving” back home away from war torn Europe. The big question that the People want answers too is why so many single males, travel almost haif way across the World, passing thru infinite number of countries that are warmer, cheaper and invariably safer to then pay sums of money equivalent to maybe one or two years paid work to cross the channel. Ultimately the question is just who is paying for these crossings and more and more are thinking that NGO’s funded by both UK and European Governments are paying the bill, or to be blunt, the taxpayers of these Nations are funding the crisis that is enveloping the West.
Why can't 'skilled migrants' just stay put and contribute to their own country?
[It's early Monday and I thought I'd get this week's rhetorical question in].
And have the quango merchants managed to define a migrant 'child' yet for the sake of clarity? (Clue: they're not bearded six-footers).