This week, the IPPR announced that skilled workers and their adult dependants due to settle between 2026 and 2030 will contribute £115bn more than they cost over their lifetimes. The timing is no accident. Ministers are about to decide whether to lengthen the route to settlement from five years to ten, and IPPR wants care workers exempted and everyone else given an “interim status” after five years.

Photo by Alex Kotliarskyi

The figure borrows the Migration Advisory Committee’s lifetime estimates for the 2022/23 Skilled Worker cohort. MAC’s work is careful and openly caveated. IPPR has kept the parts that flatter and dropped the parts that don’t.

One group doing all the work

IPPR’s own methodology table gives the game away. Of the £115bn, £113bn comes from a single group: 164,000 skilled worker main applicants outside health and care. Every other group put together nets out at around £2bn.

The losses are there, but buried. IPPR’s own table shows health and care adult dependants at minus £9bn. The government’s estimate for care workers and their adult dependants settling in the same period is a net cost of £9.5bn – yet IPPR folds care workers into a single health and care line alongside doctors and nurses, so the loss disappears into an average.

An average that flatters

Even that one profitable group is not what it seems. MAC finds that 72% of its fiscal gain comes from the top 30% of earners. The top tenth alone – paid at least £131,000 on arrival – supply 39%, averaging £2.7m each over their lives. The bottom tenth supply 1%.

The typical skilled worker looks very different. The Home Office puts median earnings for a Skilled Worker main applicant at £56,600 in 2023/24, well below the £75,700 mean behind MAC’s figure. And MAC finds there is “almost no age at which the median person is fiscally positive” over the rest of their life.

The children are missing

IPPR counts main applicants and adult dependants – and stops there. Child dependants are left out entirely, even though MAC models them and they made up a quarter of all visas in the very cohort IPPR borrows from: 82,300 children. MAC puts their first-year cost at around £13,100 each, mostly schooling, and finds child dependants a net cost even before counting those who stay.

Skilled workers do not come alone. In MAC’s cohort, every 100 workers outside health and care brought 72 dependants; every 100 health and care workers brought 108. Home Office figures for the year to March 2026 show 1,029 Pakistani skilled workers accompanied by 6,155 dependants, and 230 Nigerians by 1,114.

The wrong cohort

IPPR applies per-person estimates for people who arrived in 2022/23 to whoever happens to settle in 2026-30, and admits in its own notes that the two groups will differ. Those settling are the ones who stayed. MAC warns that if higher earners are the likelier to leave, its lifetime estimates are too high.

The high earners go home

IPPR’s sums rest on a specific assumption: that the people who settle will look like the average skilled worker who arrived. The MAC’s latest evidence shows otherwise.

Settlement is when the bill arrives

Skilled Worker visa holders cannot claim most benefits until they settle, and MAC builds that in. The costs come after settlement – precisely what IPPR wants to bring forward. MAC itself names post-settlement benefit take-up as perhaps the most uncertain part of its estimates, uncertain enough to turn groups near zero from positive to negative. IPPR’s headline carries none of that doubt.

Nothing IPPR values is at stake

IPPR argues that the government’s £10bn figure for care workers is not a real saving, because earned settlement delays settlement rather than preventing it. Apply the same logic to IPPR’s own £115bn and the argument collapses.

The premise is wrong

IPPR’s case rests on a premise that should be rejected outright: that settlement is something you qualify for by paying enough tax. Indefinite leave to remain is the gateway to citizenship. Being British is not something that can be bought – not with a care worker’s five years of service, and not with a banker’s tax bill.

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