Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Michael's avatar
Michael
4d

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) is an independent registered charity funded by a diverse mix of charitable trusts, foundations, businesses, trade unions, voluntary organizations, universities, and local or national government bodies. This is therefore a quasi Government quango charged with providing qualifying supportive commentary that shows migration in the best possible light- be it Legal or Illegal or as they would term it Irregular immigration. The problem is that no one knows any details about the illegal/ irregular migrants, no documentation, no proof of birth country, no proof of age and amazingly no idea if these mainly males have dependants “surviving” back home away from war torn Europe. The big question that the People want answers too is why so many single males, travel almost haif way across the World, passing thru infinite number of countries that are warmer, cheaper and invariably safer to then pay sums of money equivalent to maybe one or two years paid work to cross the channel. Ultimately the question is just who is paying for these crossings and more and more are thinking that NGO’s funded by both UK and European Governments are paying the bill, or to be blunt, the taxpayers of these Nations are funding the crisis that is enveloping the West.

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PelionuponOssa's avatar
PelionuponOssa
4d

Why can't 'skilled migrants' just stay put and contribute to their own country?

[It's early Monday and I thought I'd get this week's rhetorical question in].

And have the quango merchants managed to define a migrant 'child' yet for the sake of clarity? (Clue: they're not bearded six-footers).

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