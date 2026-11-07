A guest post by Francis Pike

Ranked by GDP, France is the world’s 7th largest economy; but, ranked by GDP on a purchasing power parity basis (PPP), Indonesia, with a population of 285m, is the 7th largest economy. It is a G20 country. France may be heading for a financial crisis, but it is de minimis in comparison with the one that is hitting Indonesia. There the rule of 75-year-old president, Prabowo Subianto, without question the most colourful politician in Asia with direct lineage back to the kleptocratic rule of General Suharto and his family, is crashing the economy.

Prabowo came to prominence in the final years of former president Suharto, the military dictator, whose rule culminated in the 1997 Asian financial crisis’s most spectacular country crash. The financial meltdown started in Thailand, but the contagion rapidly spread throughout Asia with Indonesia at the epicentre. The Indonesian rupiah lost 80 per cent of its value. The economy shrank by 14 per cent and in dollar terms Indonesians lost more than 40 per cent of their wealth. The kleptocratic Suharto family who controlled over 1,200 companies, with a fortune estimated at US$20bn – 100bn, lay at the heart of the catastrophe; Suharto’s daughter Titiek, Prabowo Subianto’s wife, alone owned 80 companies including the luxury shopping mall, Plaza Senayan.