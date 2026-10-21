Last Thursday, in what might prove to be a pre-resignation speech, General Sir Roly Walker, the Chief of the General Staff (CGS), as the head of the army is known, challenged the country’s political leaders to set out the military threats the country faces and explain to them why they must pay more for defence. Such a public statement of what the Armed Forces’ political masters should do by a senior officer is exceptionally rare - if not unprecedented.

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The General’s speech read:

‘You didn’t know this, but our nation is going to need you. There was a time that our nation didn’t want to think of a time when it would need its soldiers to fight in a war. But as anyone who is studying the trajectory of world affairs, and the geopolitical system within which our nation sits and thrives, will realise there is extreme jeopardy in the world at the moment. And the business of soldiering is coming back into the nation’s psyche.

‘Indeed very soon, the political leaders of this country will start to have a frank conversation with the citizens of this country, about just what is going on and where the risk lies, and what the nation must need to be prepared to do. They need to understand what is going on in the world of defence and security and why now appears to be a very dangerous time.

‘They’re going to try and explain to our citizens that our citizens have got to consent to sacrifices to prioritise defence and security. And then, they’re going to ask those citizens, for whom we are not necessarily at the front of their mind, that they too need to play a part in the defence and security of this country.

‘They need to understand what we do for them, they need to consent to allow us to do that – which means sacrifices by them – and ultimately, we’re going to need them to back us, to back you, to do the one thing that you do, that nobody else gets to do, and that is to take the fight to the enemy.

‘There is no other environment to my mind where the burden of fighting is placed squarely on the shoulders of our most inexperienced and junior soldiers, than in our land forces. And I’m looking at you because it’s on you that the defence of this nation will rest, if ultimately, you are called to fight.’

Two days before on Tuesday, his political master, Wes Streeting, was performing in front of the Defence Select Committee, his first appearance. Sometimes testy exchanges followed on the Defence Investment Plan (DIP). This isn’t fully funded, even to 2030. It will take defence spending to 2.7 per cent or so of GDP, not 3 per cent as the last admininistration promised. Streeting said that the budget will contain an extra £4.7 billion to plug the current shortfall. He eventually conceded that the DIP’s funding will be decided in the government’s next spending review, which looks increasingly likely to be slipped to the autumn of next year. He was confident that the DIP would get the funding it needed, perhaps backloaded. The committee was unimpressed.

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A Labour member, Alex Baker, faced Streeting with the tale of an SME that had supplied drones to the Army and was told that the Army wanted many more. The company scaled up, hired the staff and then, a fortnight after the DIP was published. the order was ‘frozen’ as the MOD had no money. The company is now over-extended and expensively laying off the staff it hired to fulfil the Army’s frozen order. The fact is, this is at the crux of the MOD’s problems; it’s a rotten, unreliable customer. No SME can survive with a capricious, small customer base so they seek other customers. You can’t build an industrial base by killing the supplier’s cash flow. Larger companies can weather the storms and charge handsomely for the process; smaller companies get other customers or die and leave the MOD without the suppliers they need.

This government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) was published in 2025, but without a DIP backed by money the SDR is just words. Due in the autumn of 2025, the DIP was only published in June 2026, then causing the resignation of John Healey who said the proposed settlement ‘falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time’. A lack of funding that means that contracts can’t be signed so procurement is delayed.

If intelligence is to be believed, Russia might be planning an attack on a NATO country by 2030 and such an attack could become World War Three. The British armed forces it is well known are not ready to fight today and are unlikely to be next year. Getting ‘war ready’ might be possible by 2028 if sufficient money is spent wisely and time used constructively, for once. But the MOD’s record on spending well is lamentable and there isn’t enough money. Hence the General’s unprecedented challenge to Streeting.

Streeting’s prattling (‘speaking as someone who comes from a very working class background, despite appearances and accent today...’) belied his status as Secretary of State and insulted a committee is there to check the Minister’s accountability when it comes to the defence of the Realm, not his not so remarkable ascent from a council estate background. Of course, the more he prattled, the fewer questions could be asked.

His insistence that the Army’s training budget wasn’t overspent, was singularly crass: a saving of £30 million, a trifling sum that is less than 0.05 per cent of the MOD’s £68 billion budget at the shocking cost of soldiers losing their training - a particular problem for tank and other fighting vehicle commanders, who need to go on exercise to qualify as had been reported the week before. The British Army, The Telegraph’s headline ran, does not have enough commanders to operate its main battle tanks after crucial training was cancelled to save money. Streeting saved £30 million to render many tens of millions worth of kit useless.

He will also have disappointed those being trained – their career progression is on hold. Junior and trainee fighting vehicle commanders typically have six years’ experience. They are the best of their peer group and highly capable people. If the Army won’t look after their interests they will leave, adding to the skill fade that plagues all branches of the armed forces. If Streeting is, as it seems, more interested in spreadsheets than soldiers his tenure will end badly.

It’s not just the Army. The Royal Navy currently has no seaworthy Astute Class attack submarines at sea and has been without them for some time. HMS Agamemnon, the latest boat in the class, has been delivered and is undergoing sea trials but has not completed them and so is not available to the fleet. The seventh and final boat, HMS Achilles, is in construction but its delivery date is unknown. The original delivery date was 2024.

The Astute class are the only weapon capable of delivering the UK’s Tomahawk land attack missile. They are the best anti submarine system we have and are supposed to support the bedrock of our defence, the nuclear deterrent. When they’re not doing that they can protect the UK’s seabed cables from nefarious Russian submarines. Their very existence projects a substantial threat to those who would harm us, provided they are seaworthy.

They aren’t seaworthy if they are not maintained. The Navy is desperately short of working dry dock space and has been for years following a broken ship lift in the early 2020s (the MOD refuses to share more detail). The failure of the ship lift wrecked the maintenance programmes of all the nuclear powered submarines. The nuclear deterrent ones get priority and the attack boats of the Astute class rot as they wait their turn in whatever dry dock can be made available. The ship-lift is now repaired but the maintenance failures and delays accrue, to the point where it is rumoured that one of the Astute boats has been plundered for spares.

A dry-dock building programme is underway, albeit at a snail’s pace. The MOD has failed to allocate sufficient capital and the regulations to which they are built are extremely onerous – requiring them to survive a one in 10,000 year earthquake, for example. All this was predictable from the moment the ship lift broke, yet nothing was done. Even now, when the integrity of the nuclear deterrent is at or near breaking point, the solution, Project Euston (which will procure the floating dry docks to solve the problem), hasn’t started. Rather than purchase and modify a single, used floating dry dock, the MOD has bowed to union pressure and will place an order for three brand new dry docks with a British yard.

That order has not yet been placed, not least because Project Euston is complex and involves extensive work on the Clyde naval base to prepare it for the new Dreadnought Class ballistic missile submarines and the AUKUS boats, both in construction and due in the 2030s. Meanwhile the Astute boats remain tied to the shore – some £7 billion of taxpayers money deterring no one and delivering zero value for money.

Streeting may be delighted to keep the work in the UK, which is, of course, part of this government’s reindustrialisation strategy. However he failed to acknowledge that a three or four year wait for a solution to a problem over a decade old is hardly sound management.

It’s a training disaster as well. The only British submarine at sea for most of this year and, as looks likely, until 2030 is a ballistic missile submarine. Their mission is completely different from that of an attack submarine. While the tied up, unseaworthy, Astute boats have crews aboard which gives them an opportunity to train using on board simulators, being safely tied to the docks is a more benign environment than (say) operating under the arctic ice cap.

The net result is that it’s very hard for anyone in the submarine service to get operational experience. A lucky few are seconded to other navies, but while that generates sea time it won’t be in an Astute class boat, it might not even be in a nuclear one. The entire selection for submarine command (aka “The Perisher”) has been outsourced to Norway and Australia. It has also become more lenient; where once failing the Perisher (which about 50% of candidates did) meant leaving the submarine service, candidates are now allowed resits. This, at least in theory, creates a credibility problem as well as possibly a quality one. Would you prefer to spend four months underwater in a small metal tube with a nuclear reactor at one end and lots of explosives at the other commanded by a person who had aced their training course, or one who had taken multiple attempts?

The consequences of decades of armed forces underfunding are coming home to roost at a time when the world is looking more dangerous than ever. The choice is stark, spend more on defence or lose the ability to protect the country’s interests. And that spending needs to start now. Andy Burnham won’t spend on defence at the expense of welfare; in a Boris Johnsonesque “Have cake, eat cake” approach he’s also committed to setting out a path to spending 3% of GDP in next year’s spending review and to reaching 3.5% by 2035. But jam tomorrow butters no parsnips today.

The real elephant in the room is the bond markets, which will be looking at Healey’s budget with a sceptical eye. Either there is a credible path to solvency or at least deficit reduction, or there isn’t. If Healey is relying upon tax rises to reduce the imbalance in his books bond investors will need some persuading that the economy can bear it – the Laffer Curve and all that. If they are not convinced, gilt yields will rise further, the government’s plans will unravel and the MOD’s funding uplift won’t happen unless, as General Walker suggests, politicians can persuade the public to accept some pain, which means even more tax or less welfare or less healthcare.

Seeking to rearm without the economic wherewithal is madness. Streeting, Healey and Burnham have a tricky act to pull off; interventions from (understandably) furious generals won’t help them. But at the same time the MOD, and the army in particular, must get real about how they increase combat power within the very tight funding that they have been bequeathed. The General may be right when he thinks that Burnham and his cronies will soon be forced to have a “frank discussion” with the electorate about the risks the country faces.

Or he may be wrong; on Tuesday’s performance Streeting is incapable of such frankness and the Prime Minister seems equally uninterested in tough conversations. Streeting was unable to confirm any level of additional funding for an MOD that is demonstrably short of money. Streeting shares the Prime Minister’s sense of hope and optimism but, as committee member Jesse Norman put it, “Hope is not a strategy.”

Without tank commanders, experienced submariners and working submarines, hope is all we have.

This article was first published on Views From My Cab. It is republished here with kind permission.

Patrick Benham-Crosswell is a former Army officer who has spent the last 30 years in commerce and now drives a truck. He has a Substack, Views From My Cab, here.

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