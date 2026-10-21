Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Oct 21

Apologies everyone for my terrible heading typo now corrected - which was entirely my error as the headline writer!

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Geoffrey Bastin's avatar
Geoffrey Bastin
Oct 21

We continually hear about increased defence spending but never about what to spend it on. Who decides, because in the changing methods of modern warfare, it is uncertain what the new money should be spent on.

But the whole industrial warfare business seems in a mess, with no one in charge other than incompetent politicians. We are all going to hell in a hand cart, and to make matters worse, all our political leaders can talk about is some imaginary Russian threat. If we stopped poking the Russian bear and started trading normally, we would all be better off and accept that the Russians are our cousins and not an imaginary enemy.

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