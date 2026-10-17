Seven London local authorities have been condemned by the London Assembly for refusing to comply with the government’s immigration enforcement rules. Lewisham voted to do so in July, and have since been followed by Lambeth, Hackney, Waltham Forest, Southwark and Haringey Councils. Now, Newham has joined the list.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante

The motions are specific: restricting council help to what the law strictly requires. They withhold council staff and premises from enforcement operations and, in some cases, limit the sharing of data with the Home Office. Beside the precedent this sets for councils to decide not to follow the law, the councils that have decided to not comply are the ones with the most migrants.

A quarter of London’s arrivals

In the year to mid-2025, the seven boroughs received 58,653 international migrants, based on the ONS data. That is 25% of the capital’s arrivals. The seven boroughs combined arrival rate was 27.7 per 1,000 residents - double England’s rate of 13.5. Newham alone, the most recent to join the list, took 19,743 - a rate of 52.4 per 1,000. That is nearly four times the national average. Despite arrivals falling on the previous year, each of the seven boroughs received more than 5,000 people from abroad in the single year.

Thousands of asylum seekers, most in hotels

Home Office figures show 2,545 asylum seekers are supported across the seven boroughs. More than half of those - 1,420 - are in contingency accommodation, such as hotels. The share in contingency accommodation is 84% in Hackney, and 72% in Lambeth.

Newham, again the most prominent of the group, supports 866 asylum seekers alone, with 541 in contingency accommodation. These are the claims the Home Office must decide, and insist on a removal if their appeal is refused. Councils that withhold data and premises can make that work harder - and this list of seven boroughs means that this work will be hardest in places where asylum caseloads are concentrated.

More immigrant households in social homes than families waiting

Across the seven boroughs, 136,274 immigrant households live in social housing. On the same councils’ registers, 129,528 households are waiting for a home.

In Hackney, there are three immigrant households in social housing for every household waiting on the register. In Southwark, there are two. Newham, yet again, has the longest waiting list of the seven, at 41,223.

Most of these households will be lawfully resident in the country, and are therefore beyond the bounds of this issue. Councils allocate social housing, so they hold more information on who lives in their borough than any other public body. Limiting data sharing with the Home Office weakens one of the central checks on local authorities’ decision-making.

Why the refusal matters

Immigration enforcement is a national responsibility, but it depends on local cooperation. We’ve already seen in America what happens when the federal government clashes with so-called “sanctuary cities”, and we should not allow that to come here.

If a council with few migrants stepped back, the practical effect would be small - but that is not the case here. These seven boroughs combine high arrivals, large asylum populations, and tens of thousands of immigrant households in social housing.

Their decision, therefore, withdraws local help where the Home Office needs it most - while they continue to receive a disproportionate share of the country’s new arrivals.

Migration Watch UK calls for two steps