Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
Oct 17

Haven't these areas basically become "occupied territories"?

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
Oct 17Edited

Cut off funding to these sanctuary boroughs and prosecute the council members.. They are knowingly shielding and housing illegal gimmegrants and costing the taxpayer money. These places will get very little income from council tax because nobody is paying it.

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