A new TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) briefing titled Unemployed people on universal credit, published last week revealed the shocking finding that more than two-thirds of Universal Credit (UC) claimants in their twenties - 870,066 of them - across the country are not in work at all, making a mockery of a ‘reform’ originally designed to improve work incentives and reduce in-work poverty.

Given the all embracing eligibility for this means tested ‘state income’ - the requirement is simply that you are out of work, unable to work (due to illness or disability), or in work on a low income (including self-employed) - the only surprise is that any of the 1.29 million twenty somethings UC claimants are in any sort of work at all. The TPA briefing suggests it may come to that.

UC was the brainchild of Iain Duncan-Smith, Tory Secretary of State Work and Pensions from 2010 to 2016 - the outcome (after DWP civil servants had run it through their wringers) of his much vaunted welfare reform idea of incentivising people off benefits and into low paid paid work - i.e. making work pay. But what started as a high minded ideal has turned into a universal income for those not minded to work. William Beveridge, with his stern ‘Scottish Presbyterian rectitude’, who believed in a strict contributory system (conveniently no history of National Insurance contributions is required for you to claim UC) must be turning in his grave.