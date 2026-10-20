A guest post by David Keighley

The BBC has paused a scheme under which serving civil servants, paid by their Whitehall departments, helped write news reports and select stories for BBC News and other programmes.

This followed the Telegraph revelation on Saturday that 39 civil servants from departments including the Home Office, HMRC, the Ministry of Justice, the Department for Work and Pensions and Office for National Statistics had been seconded to BBC News since 2018, on placements lasting three to six months. Their work included preparing articles and statistical analysis, with some contributions appearing under BBC News and BBC Verify bylines without proper disclosure of their government employment.

Their work covered politically sensitive subjects including immigration, small boat crossings, the Covid pandemic, government spending and crime statistics.

Some of those involved were credited on published material as members of BBC News or BBC Verify, rather than being clearly identified to audiences as civil servants temporarily working inside the broadcaster.

The BBC’s decicion to pause the program, confirmed on Sunday, raises an even more fundamental question: how could such an arrangement have been allowed to operate for eight years and who authorised it?

A further detail uncovered by News-watch makes the revelations even more disturbing. The Government’s BBC Secondment Opportunities notice for the four planned 2027 placements states that secondees will be ‘representing their department and the Government Statistical Service’ while working at the BBC. It also requires candidates to demonstrate the ability to ‘influence decision-making’, as detailed in the recruitment requirements for the posts. Curiously the government vacancies web page which detailed this secondment advertisement disappeared sometime yesterday. Fortunately I took a sceen shot. It attached at the end of this article.*