A guest post by Steve Jamnik

What precisely does it mean to be gaslit, deceived or lied to? Is there a difference, and if there is, does it matter?

Gaslighting

In 1938 the playwright Patrick Hamilton wrote the mystery thriller ‘Gaslight.’ The plot is ingenious. Jack Manningham has murdered his cousin for her rubies. Unable to find them in her house, he has fled the scene. A few years later, now bigamously married to Bella, he uses Bella’s money to buy his cousin’s old house, and the couple move in. He has the top floor of the house sealed off.

On regular evenings, Jack leaves Bella alone in the house while he goes out on ‘business.’ Shortly after his departure, the lights in the house grow dim, and Bella hears scraping noises in the unoccupied rooms upstairs.

When Bella reports her observations to Jack, he castigates her for imagining things. But more and more inexplicable events begin to occur, and Bella becomes convinced that she must be going mad.