A guest post by Richard Ings

It’s difficult to say which is the most striking image of the hundreds of recorded-and-posted hours of the devastation that has been wreaked in France over the last few days. Is it the sight of the Limoges town hall, in southwest France, turned into the towering inferno? Is it a clutch of police vans in Marseille in retreat being bombarded with paving stones and metal bars by a mob of dozens of masked youths? Or is it the casual assaults on shop-owners defending their property from what we are apparently supposed to believe are Gen Alpha’s Robin Hoods, redistributing other people’s wealth in a far more direct way than the French state does? An astonishing 3000 shops are estimated to have been sacked and looted over the course of last weekend.

Take your pick. The stunning images that have flown around the world (which kicked off with the grainy video of an insouciant Emmanuel Macron and his former-teacher-turned-wife Brigitte at a vaccine-injured Céline Dion concert on Friday) have, it appears, moved everyone other than the President himself.

Macron formally addressed the nation on Sunday night, while France held its breath expecting, perhaps, the announcement of a return of a covid-style lockdown, or the presence of the army on the street as after the Bataclan massacre in 2015, or even his resignation. Instead, the French were treated to a series of banal hand-wringing rhetorical questions asking, in different ways, ‘but how, how could this happen?’ with no actual answers, since the obvious one (‘it’s all my fault, I’m sorry’) would require too much humility from the ‘Jupiterian’ leader. Macron then announced that he was off to try and solve the problems in the Middle East later that evening; a message which could be summarised, as one commentator pithily did, as “you guys sort it out, I’m off”.

The sentiment that it really is up to the ordinary working French citizen to sort out his own security in the face of rampant, unabashed criminality is really taking hold in France. Talk of a civil war is rife. As desperate business owners, some in tears, some injured, called police for help on Saturday and Sunday only to be told ‘we’re too busy, you sort it out”, images circulated online of First Lady Brigitte Macron’s family chocolate shop in Northern France with six police vans parked outside to defend it against potential looters. Match that image with Mrs Macron jigging along in her jewellery to Céline Dion on Friday night and you can understand why the brave entrepreneurs paying for her privilege while defending their property on their own with a baseball bat are thinking very hard, and very practically, about her husband’s implied message (‘you sort it out’). After all, if the national police are now just the President and his family’s private security detail, everyone needs to start reckoning with that.

At this point, there really is only one game in town when it comes to a political outlet for the anger and frustration of millions of ordinary French people aghast at the images of the descendants of recent immigrants and their Left-wing allies unafraid of assaulting and robbing ‘privileged white males’ (and females): Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella. In a smart move, on Sunday, while Bardella made like the man of action he hopes to become as Le Pen’s Prime Minister by visiting a Parisian police station, Marine recorded her own presidential-style announcement that was released two hours before Macron’s own speech. In reality, she did no more than the President would, in condemning what everyone else had seen on their TVs and phone screens; but importantly she was far more willing to name what is for her, and many others, the source of the evil: immigration and Jean Luc Mélenchon’s far-Left La France Insoumise and its ‘military wing, Antifa’.

Notably, however, as Le Pen avoided ever directly pronouncing Macron’s name, she also did not call for his resignation and an election, instead mirroring the President’s own words: ‘In six months, the French will be able to choose a different path, one that brings back authority and security.’ One might think that six months, for most French people, is a little too long an amount of time to have to wait around while watching their country collapse like the belltower of the Limoges town hall.

For, as one commentator succinctly put it, France is already in a situation where ‘there’s no more power and no more money’. That’s why, while it’s all very well for angry people to shout loudly for the declaration of a state of emergency, the limits of that were obvious to all on Saturday – there simply aren’t the number of personnel needed, even if the political will were there. In any case, a state of emergency is a form of collective punishment which forces those who have done nothing wrong to suffer equally for those whom the state is unable or unwilling to punish for their actual crime. Meanwhile, Macron in his speech promised to compensate all those who have had their businesses destroyed by the rioters and pillagers. Not out of his own pocket you understand. Out of the pockets of those who already pay for everything, including his salary and those of his staff, his government and… the list goes on. The state is coming - but not to protect you. It’s just coming to shake you down again.

It is difficult to see how this can be straightened out in a way that avoids some form of collapse. Régimes can often hobble on, but the word ‘bail out’ is very much on everyone’s lips at the moment regarding the precarious state of French finances. That, however, would light an economic fire that would spread even more quickly than the urban bin fires of the last few days. It’s also hard to be hopeful when a whole people has largely been so willingly disarmed and infantilised by its own state. The moving pictures of business owners in tears in front of their burned out shops are in reality images of smart, dynamic, entrepreneurial people reduced to the status of powerless, weeping children.

Unfortunately, for those distraught entrepreneurs whose lives have been destroyed overnight, the chaos of the weekend looks like just a taste of what’s to come in the days and weeks ahead. If I’m right, then let’s hope the French can finally snip the apron strings and start standing up for themselves.

Richard Ings is an actor, musician, part-time revolutionary and one-time parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party. He can be found on X @richardcings or richard.ings@thedemocrats.org.uk. He writes on The Price of Freedom Substack.