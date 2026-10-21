Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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hugo miller's avatar
hugo miller
Oct 21

I see these riots as a Good Thing. This HAS to happen - we can't go on forever sliding down the slippery slope to Hell. If this unrest brings things to a head, or triggers a process that will do so, then perhaps we can turn this around while there is still something of our country left to salvage.

I say 'we' because although the unrest may be happening in France, this affects the whole of Europe.

And, for once, we are all in this together.

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
Oct 22Edited

I hope the French are enjoying the huge benefits of diversity, and thinking how lucky they are to to be so multicultural. I hope this is a reality check for Europe, at least they cannot blame the pesky far right for this..

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