A guest post by Roger Watson

The term ‘moonshot’ should raise the hackles of all readers of Right Times. The first moonshot was announced by Boris Johnson, and it was aimed at implementing mass testing for covid-19. And that was such an outstanding success the term moonshot has appeared again. This time it is Prime Minister Andy Burnham who wants a moonshot incorporated into the government’s 10-year health plan which is aimed at ending or reversing the national obesity epidemic. There is some irony in the use of the term moonshot in relation to obesity. Presumably not many of the obese will be in the space rocket lest the moonshot never leaves the launchpad.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya

Now, we can all agree that obesity is a problem. When I was a lad, I remember one fat kid in my class. Stand outside a primary school these days (I was collecting my granddaughter!) and you see a parade of veritable porkies waddling along to meet their equally fat parents.

My own profession of nursing has an obesity problem. Several senior university staff have quizzed me about why, at graduation ceremonies, the nurses are so fat. It’s true, you can feel some of them crossing the stage to collect their degree certificates. The contrast with medical and paramedical students is striking. The irony is that nursing is a health profession and some of these nurses will work in the community and in clinics dispensing health advice. I’ve seen them.

Which brings me back nicely to Andy’s obesity moonshot. MPs are not convinced that the government will succeed, are asking for the details and urging Andy to make this obesity moonshot his personal mission. But, in the same vein as obese nurses handing out dietary advice to obese people, it may be useful as well as interesting to know what the levels of obesity are among MPs before they start preaching to us.