A guest post by Peter Mullen

It is insane – no, it is culpably, criminally insane – for people now living who have never owned slaves to pay reparations for enslavement to other people now living who have never been enslaved. When leaders of the Church of England propose such madness, they ought, the more aptly, to be termed sinfully insane. This is but one part of an irresponsible, suicidal agenda which is destroying the 1600 years old English parochial system and the spiritual and social life of those who live in those parishes: that is all of us.

This criminal folly is forensically and deliciously exposed in Wasted Money in a Diminishing Church, a comprehensive denunciation of church leadership by Canon Robin Gill and Professor John Craven. Robin Gill is Emeritus Professor of Applied Theology at the University of Kent, an Anglican priest and a former theological adviser to Archbishops of Canterbury. John Craven is a former professor of economics, university vice-chancellor and a former member of the Archbishops’ Council. Their credentials prove that the authors, so far from being outsiders, mockers and scoffers, are men of vast experience and with deep affection for the C of E combined with fierce loyalty.

Gill and Craven demonstrate that the church is in a terminal financial crisis because diocesan bureaucracies have expanded uncontrollably, administration costs have risen astronomically, parish clergy numbers have fallen, congregations and giving have declined spectacularly and resources have become increasingly taken away from where they are needed in the parishes and given instead to the nebulous projects and fanciful schemes of the centralised and dictatorial bureaucracy.