They say that in their earthly lives the only thing that the saints have in common is their quirkiness. The sinful tend to be boringly similar, because sin is so dull. The path to sanctity is always stranger.

Photo by weston m

So, in a culture which is so drably autocratic and joyless perhaps the best form of resistance is to become as unusual – in your own way- as you can.

The Pope has had an audience with Bob Dylan. They don’t come quirkier than the Vinyl Mystic. Dylan is one of those people around whom the universe seems to arrange itself in strange patterns.

The apparent incongruity of that meeting suggests that there was something holy about it.