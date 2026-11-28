A guest post by Gustavo Jalife

According to some industry estimates, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA) reached approximately 47.8 million units sold by the end of its launch weekend, on 22 November 2026, following an estimated 24.6 million pre-orders. The figures are extraordinary for a product whose principal attraction is a virtual world of crime, violence, corruption, conspicuous consumption and disregard for authority.

Photo by Sean Do

The picture becomes even more interesting when considered alongside research published by YouGov in Britain on 11 November 2026. Its survey of 8,548 adults found that one in three Britons had played a Grand Theft Auto game. Of those, 63 per cent had first played the series before turning eighteen; 53 per cent were fifteen or younger, while one in five were younger than twelve. The franchise carries an age rating of 18.