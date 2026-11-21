In a style of facetious reporting of serious news that’s become The Spectator’s trademark, yesterday evening Tim Shipman portrayed Andy Burnham turning up in Brussels ‘with a shopping list of things …
No, We Don’t Have To Submit To Burnham’s EU Reset
Another bill from Brussels, another submission to EU bullying and climbdown with the added irritation of some totally ‘wet’ and defeatist MSM reporting
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Right Times with Kathy Gyngell.