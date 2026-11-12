As the Government dithers over naming its ‘special representative on anti-Muslim hostility’, we can only hope that this person will stick to the official brief, and restrict his or her remit to protecting ‘Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslims’, as individuals, rather than protecting Islam as a religion (or, indeed, as the ‘deen’ which, in fact, it is): though it is puzzling that the protection offered by the law to all British subjects is considered insufficient to satisfy the needs of this one particular faith. Hindus and Sikhs, I understand, are not pleased. (Christians, of course, may safely be disregarded.)

The ‘religion of peace’ (the one which for more than a thousand years has waged aggressive war on non-believers and heretics) is once more on the rampage here in the West. Until recently, most Muslims have lived in an environment where their ideology has gone unchallenged. Here in Britain this is no longer the case. As a result, a creed accustomed to enjoying automatic pre-eminence and exemption from criticism is finding itself up against a robust push-back from the British working classes (and anyone else who still has an ounce of common sense) which no amount of inter-faith dialoguing can smooth away. The response of Muslim ‘community leaders’ has been to demand the muzzling of the natives. A bid for the straightforward imposition of blasphemy laws was unsuccessful, but a government keen to conciliate their imported voting arsenal has gone so far as to target the expression of ‘anti-Muslim hostility’: a term of such potential elasticity that the Free Speech Union fears it may succeed in silencing legitimate debate on issues ranging from Islamist extremism to the grooming gang scandal - and also, as Nick Timothy MP has pointed out, the critical question of Muslim Brotherhood entryism into government.

Those issues, though crucial, are just the tip of the iceberg.