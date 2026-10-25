Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
Oct 25

Politicians love to spout the 'diversity is our strength' mantra all the time, as if saying it often will make it true. The sad fact is that we have division, which is wrecking our once law abiding cohesive society and its values. When people with vastly different behaviours and values are allowed into a country, and then those people are given more rights than the locals then society gets stratified and broken. The result is that people lose faith in a system that favours the incomers over the incumbents, this causes frustration which then kicks back against the unequal system. We need to go back to one set of laws, applied equally, not the multi tier system that has crept in over decades.

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Eva's avatar
Eva
Oct 25

Hear hear! The systematic institutional erasure of both family and god is what’s brought us here.

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