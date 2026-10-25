A guest post by Pastor Peter Simpson

A couple of weeks ago ITV ran a most disturbing report on life in crime-ridden Middlesbrough. As I myself live in the area and preach regularly in the open air in the town, this is obviously an issue much on my mind. The report was triggered by an appalling accident on the A66 around 3:30 am on the morning of 22 August in which seven people died, two on duty police officers - PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough - were killed when their police car was hit by a vehicle travelling the wrong way down the A66. The five young men in the vehicle also died. This ‘incident’ brought national attention not just to the criminal mayhem in the town but also to the grip that organised crime has on it.

In addition to the A66 tragedy homes have been rammed by cars, there have been stabbings, and a house fire led to two more deaths. Between September 2025 and August 2026 a cool 23,419 crimes were recorded in Middlesbrough, making it one of the worst places for crime in the whole country. The Teesside region which Middlesbrough is part of also has the highest murder rate in the country.

ITV reported police officers being physically attacked ‘on a daily basis’ and the programme featured a young father who said that he only goes to sleep at night with a crowbar placed next to his bed, such is the criminal volatility of his neighbourhood. He told of vandals who had glued broken glass to a slide in one of the local children’s play areas.

Much of Middlesbrough’s crime is drug dealing related and gang warfare between rival leaders. Locals fear reporting them to the police for fear of reprisals against themselves.

But what is causing all this criminal turmoil? Standard explanations trace it back to the region’s loss of much of its manufacturing industry since the 1980s, and the now longstanding lack of employment opportunities. But its unemployment rate at 5.3 per cent is not hugely above the 4.9 per cent national average. In fact London’s unemployment rate, now up to 7.6 per cent, is considerably worse.

The inadequacy of attributing crime in Middlesbrough to industrial change and economics alone suggests a need to broaden this discussion beyond Teesside and into the realm of more general principles. For few would dispute that an environment of lawlessness is increasingly characterising our nation. We only have to consider the appalling epidemic of shoplifting, which is a grave problem in endless towns and cities. Visiting my local Sainsbury’s last week, located in the midst of an enormous housing estate, a staff member was guarding a locked door at 11am -letting people in only after viewing them - because of the high levels of theft taking place.

There is the question of whether economic decline and a perceived lack of job opportunities is, anyway, a ‘legitimate’ reason for young men to turn to drug-taking, drug-dealing, shoplifting, and other criminal activity? As though alleged economic deprivation justified the donning of balaclavas to engage in dangerous anti-social behaviour. Does a stagnating local economy ever give validation to turf warfare between different criminal gangs, which can put terror into a whole neighbourhood?

The answer to these questions has to be a resounding ‘no’. Why? Because there is a fundamental theological issue which needs to be emphasised here. And it is, at one level, simple. It is that the root problem behind all crime and anti-social behaviour is the innate wickedness of the human heart. As we read in the Book of Jeremiah, ‘The heart is deceitful above all things, and it is exceedingly corrupt: who can know it?’ (Jeremiah 17:9).

Were the drug dealers, before they set about their criminal ways, actually starving, not knowing where their next meal would come from? Were they unable to afford, say, a pair of shoes, such was the poverty which they had to endure? It is clear that they were not. The chances are very high they were on benefits, dependent on Universal Credit, which is hardly the same as being in grinding 1930s style poverty.

So the primary point I wish to make is that the root cause of the misery of crime, much of it related to drug dealing, afflicting so many towns and cities is a spiritual one, not economic downturns or a genuine lack of job opportunities. We simply cannot leave the issue of the wretched sinfulness of human nature out of the equation, and reduce the whole of human existence to a mere function of economics.

It will often be argued that the introduction of new industries to increase available employment is the key solution, along with a considerable input of Government money to improve local amenities. Well of course, new employment opportunities would be most welcome, but a merely materialistic approach to solving the problem of human wickedness is deeply flawed. It is only the Christian gospel which can offer a truly lasting and effective remedy, because only the gospel is able to transform the corrupted heart of man.

There is ample historical evidence to support this connection which I am making between gospel preaching and social improvement. The preaching of the early Methodists in the 18th century, which reached many ordinary working people in the grim conditions of the newly arising mines and factories of the Industrial Revolution, helped to save Britain from a violent and anarchic revolution such as occurred in France in 1789 (see Halevy’s Thesis for the historical background on this).

In the 1930s this country went through a truly severe economic recession, when the levels of poverty were far more serious, and even life-threatening, than anything that is deemed to be poverty today. One of the worst affected areas in the UK in the 1930s for loss of jobs and severe economic decline was the north east of England (and so including Middlesbrough).

Did this grave economic downturn and its accompanying hardship lead to soaring rates of crime in the region? Social and legal historian, Victor Bailey, relates that the national crime rate rose gradually between 1930 and 1948 across the whole nation, doing so at the rate of around 7 per cent. He also notes that there was no particular spike in the level of crime corresponding with the 1930s recession. In other words, argues Bailey, there was no direct correlation between high levels of unemployment in several parts of the country and a general increase in crime.

Today, the politicians and their economic policies can provide no lasting solution to the national malaise of increasing lawlessness. What Britain needs above all else is to hear the message of personal salvation from sin, that they might escape the wrath to come, and as many respond by means of repentance and faith in Christ, social transformation for the better will inevitably begin to take place. God in His providence will see to that, for He promises us in His word, ‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord’. (Psalm 33:12).

Pastor Peter Simpson is a semi-retired nonconformist minister who engages in an open air preaching ministry in the northeast of England. He also writes, and one of his current titles on Amazon is ‘The Christian Case for Immigration Control’ . Reports on his open air work are on his Britain’s Only Hope Substack.

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