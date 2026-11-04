Shabana Mahmood has spent much of her time as Home Secretary trying to cultivate a reputation for toughness on immigration. This week that reputation took a serious knock.

The Home Secretary has backed down on plans to extend the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), and it is hard to read this as anything other than a concession to the left wing of her party.

What makes the climbdown so striking is that Ms Mahmood herself set out the case against it only months ago. In March she warned Parliament that if the qualifying period wasn’t extended, hundreds of thousands of migrants who came here on low-paid social care visas would be able to settle permanently. Once settled, they could start claiming benefits. The Home Office put the cost to taxpayers at £10 billion.

Now most of those migrants look set for fast-track settlement anyway, and the bill will be enormous.

But it gets worse: the Home Secretary has also suggested that tens of thousands of people who came here fraudulently, using job offers from care homes that never existed, will be allowed to stay and reapply for visas. Rather than facing consequences, they get a second go.

All of this comes shortly after the announcement of new routes letting charities, community groups, religious bodies, employers and universities sponsor asylum claimants, as well as the Prime Minister’s suggestion that Britain could return to free movement and even rejoin the EU.

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“This weak and pusillanimous reaction does a disservice to British taxpayers and rides roughshod over the clear wishes of the public,” said our Chairman, Alp Mehmet, to the announcement. “Ms Mahmood clearly has no stomach for a fight with the open-borders zealots in her party, who appear to include the Prime Minister. Taken together, these announcements could lead to immigration on an even greater scale than the Boriswave.”

The public has been clear about what it wants on immigration but the question remains, as it has for a while, whether anyone in government is prepared to deliver it.

This article first appeared on the Migration Watch Substack, and is republished here with kind consent.

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