Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
Nov 4

Is anyone really surprised?

She’s Labour.

She’s a socialist.

She’s an immigrant.

She’s a Fabian.

She’s . . . not a Christian . . .

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Maliya's avatar
Maliya
Nov 4

We all knew she's a fraud. Muslim first. Labour second. UK a poor third.

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