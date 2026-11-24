A guest post by Cecilia Castle

A few months ago, on the streets of Makerfield, Andy Burnham told voters that rejoining Europe wasn't on the table. Ignoring the referendum, he said, would undermine everything he stood for on democracy. On Friday, standing beside Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, he started taking it apart. And, rubbing the British public’s nose right in it, but to much fanfare from his European fans, he announced his ambition to rejoin the EU.

The country voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Labour won in 2024 swearing blind it wouldn’t take us back into the single market or customs union. Burnham himself said the referendum must be respected. Now it’s as if none of that ever happened. What a charlatan!

Were any of us in the room when Burnham emerged to announce that over the next year he'll hold an informal ‘brainstorming’ process with his colleagues in Brussels about Britain's long-term relationship with the EU? No. It was him, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, and whatever was decided in that room, the British public weren't part of it.

Von der Leyen said Brussels was ‘open’ to it. How convenient! Sadly, nobody asked Britain’s voters. No wonder the response has been so furious and six former PMs have pitched in to condemn what appears to be a deliberately divisive policy.

At least they realise that we can’t brush over history that easily, but not because we should be focusing on making life better for people as Rishi Sunak said, rather because we care about democracy and take it seriously. There were 17.4 million of us who voted to leave. I am beginning to wonder how many were asleep at the wheel last May when the King’s Speech clearly heralded the completion of Keir Starmer’s ‘closer ties’ agenda? But even the EU/Reset’s sharpest critics weren’t prepared for the way this appointed, not elected, Prime Minister showed no compunction about declaring his ambitions at the EU-UK summit in Brussels last Friday.

Or for how crystal clear he would make his mission of submission to the EU, preening himself as Brussels' new golden boy? Or for how far the direction of the country is being set by one man's personal beliefs, against a country wide referendum, his party's manifesto and his own promise to his constituents? Or for a Prime Minister who promises the public one thing, then quietly prepares something quite different with his civil servants and EU counterparts?

This week MPs begin readopting EU rules for the first time since Brexit. Britain is to align with the EU’s food and drink safety rules and tie its emissions trading to Brussels. All rules that have been written by people we don’t elect and can’t remove, and that we’ll have no vote on. Government guidance to business on the new UK-EU SPS rules was published on the day of the announcement, already prepared. It was a done deal, implemented before the European Partnership Bill, a legal fig leaf, even reaches Parliament, where Labour MPs will no doubt wave it through.

All of which is at the core of what we voted against in 2016. Not trade, not friendship with our neighbours, but against being governed by laws made somewhere else by people who answer to someone else. Burnham is handing that back incrementally without asking anyone. This goes against democracy. And can I remind other outraged Brexiteers, of whom I am one, the issue is not that these individual trade or emissions agreements are per se a bad idea (they are) or costly (they will be), it is that the whole shebang is so brazenly anti-democratic.

Worse, the deal includes a so-called Farage penalty if a future government tries to leave the arrangements. That means one unelected Prime Minister is tying the hands of every government that comes after him, whoever the voters choose. This is the definition of autocracy.

As we wrote on Saturday, barrister Steve Barrett believes ministers who push this through could be sued for misfeasance in public office. What Burnham agreed in Brussels only makes that case stronger.

Brussels has even made clear who gives the orders. A group of EU capitals, led by Italy and Spain, have told him to cut tuition fees for European students to the domestic rate or they will refuse to implement the deal. Costa reminded him that the EU’s principles remain entrenched. Ours, apparently, are negotiable.

When Burnham was challenged on all this, three times he repeated that three-quarters of Britons favour closer ties with Europe. His source was a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations, a European think tank.

Doesn’t that say everything? A think tank’s opinion poll overrides a democratic vote in order to deal cleanly with an inconvenience. Yesterday afternoon under pressure in Parliament he virtuously said rejoining would be unthinkable without a referendum. Well we know what that means to the EU for whom democracy is managed until it gives the right answer. As was the case with the 1999 EU Lisbon Treaty when Ireland was forced to vote again to get a ‘yes’ vote. Not to mention the Danish ‘re-run’ over Maastricht and the French rejection of the EU Constitution which reappeared as the Lisbon Treaty.

Share Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

And anyway it will be too late, a fait accompli, by the time Burnham or any of his successors get around to it. With Britain’s relationship with the EU already negotiated and its rules and directives in operation, it would not so much be a referendum to rejoin as a vote for staying in or getting out, all over again.

The honest way to start the conversation, Mr Burnham, would have been to put a referendum in a party manifesto to start with. Given that it was not, your only other honourable and honest option would be to call and fight a general election on it. That is what he must be made to do now.

What we cannot stand for is Burnham promising one thing to get him into Number 10, doing the opposite once in office, dressing it up as a very casual ‘brainstorm’ and then promising a referendum after he has deliberately opened the stable door for the horse to bolt through. That is the definition of chicanery.

The government will bring legislation before Parliament this week. Yet Downing Street has already said MPs won't get a vote on the deal itself. The voters weren't asked, and now their representatives won't be either.

Yesterday afternoon in the House of Commons, after Burnham's statement on his new deal with the EU, Kemi Badenoch told him: ‘It is spectacularly foolish to tell everyone how desperate you are for a deal and that you are willing to pay any price to get it.’



Foolish, Kemi? It’s just plain wrong. Why is everyone so scared to say it?

Cecilia Castle is a British journalist.