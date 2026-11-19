A guest post by John Wycliffe

In recent years, the constant churn of Prime Ministers has got so bad that they are now leaving almost before taking office: the recent Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph contained so many of the hired and fired it looked like an All Blacks’ lineout. One by one they have been heralded as the new dawn, the coming man (or woman), who will be in power for decades, who will change the country in their image, only for them to be quickly found out, deposed and dispatched. Many then can’t leave politics fast enough, showing just how much contempt they have for their constituents, resigning their seats and cashing in on the sinecures, lecture tours and non-executive directorships that now await them, having played the game.

And so, the revolving door of Downing Street rotated once more; Andy Burnham is our Prime Minister for the day. Despite the cacophony from the commentariat, no one really has a bead on what his true motivations are: according to taste, he is a raging Europhile, or a cynical master strategist who is using the EU issue to unite the Left prior to calling a snap election. Alternatively, to many he is a vacuous, bumbling fool - The Man with No Plan, an Emperor with No Clothes, to use his own insulting phrase concerning Brexit. It is also of course perfectly possible that Burnham is himself vacuous and empty but manipulated by clever, sinister and far more talented thinkers who, seeing that Starmer lacked the communication skills necessary for their plans, parachuted in his more telegenic replacement: the Left has a long track record of using such devices, from Lenin’s “useful idiots” to the Communists in the Spanish Civil War, who allowed the more moderate socialists to dominate the front rank positions in the Republican administration whilst the more ruthless comrades stuffed the junior ranks as the true power behind the throne.

However, let me offer a more novel and simpler explanation: Andy Burnham is an ambitious man who is already planning his retirement job. Although it is still rarely understood at any depth by the mainstream media, in our globalised world the leaders of our hollowed-out democracies really regard themselves as little more than senior managers. They fiddle around the margins giving the illusion of activity, doing nothing much to rock the boat, while ingratiating themselves with the movers and shakers amongst the international elites. Cynical, ultra-ambitious people have always aspired to the rank and status of a senior political position of course, but until relatively recently being Prime Minister was perceived as the acme of what one could achieve in one’s career, which at least meant that you would fight like hell to stay there. Ergo, you wished to be re-elected and, therefore, however grudgingly, had to listen to what the people wanted at least some of the time.

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The reason why our democracies have become so unresponsive in recent decades is this is no longer true: I suspect that Andy Burnham is simply the latest in a long line of shallow careerists who, like anyone of that type, immediately started to plan for climbing the next rung on the ladder the moment he landed his current position. Burnham may or may not be a cunning strategist or a rabid EUphile by political inclination, but he is certainly very ambitious, and I suspect knows very well on which side his bread is buttered. He must understand he is taking a significant risk by opening up the wounds of the Brexit years: if he were really hung up on remaining Prime Minister, he would surely think twice about it. However, that doesn’t matter so much if in the process he can cement those relationships that will guarantee him some “nice little earners”, as Arfur Daley might put it, down the line. It’s a win-win situation: if he is turfed out at the next election having locked Britain into the EU’s orbit he will be looked after, if he remains in position so much the better. When you see it from this angle, his actions are much less personally risky than they first appear.

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Whether or not we ever get a right-wing government that will finally deliver what the people want, whether or not the EU survives, the globalist networks of power are here to stay in one form or another, and future Burnhams will one day drag the country back down the globalist path. Purely representative democracy simply wasn’t designed for a world where Prime Ministers no longer care all that much about re-election. We need new models of direct democracy and representation to safeguard our freedoms in future years.

John Wycliffe is a political analyst. He has a substack here.

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