Emperor’s New Clothes: How the Covid Jab Exposed 70 Years of Vaccine Injury. By Sally Beck, published by Free Speech Press, £9.99.

When Sally Beck was seven months pregnant, she wondered whether it might be a good idea to have her coming baby vaccinated. Already, a worrying report had appeared alleging that the combined MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine could cause bowel problems and autism in small children.

Photo by Raghavendra V. Konkathi

The report, by Dr Andrew Wakefield and 12 of his colleagues, published in The Lancet in 1998, was hotly refuted and resulted in a campaign to discredit Wakefield and his findings. The outcome was that he was accused of fraud, demonised in the mainstream press, struck off the medical register and not allowed to practise. He was also stripped of his doctor title.

The Wakefield controversy, which is still ongoing, provided the trigger for Sally to find out all she could about vaccination and sent her in a new direction in her journalistic career. It soon became clear that vaccination was a medical intervention that nobody was ever allowed to question.

However, she decided to be that questioner.