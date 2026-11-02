A guest post by Bob Robinson

The Bayeux Tapestry depicts the Battle of Hastings as well as the events leading up to the invasion. Currently on display at the British Museum (from September 10 2026 to July 11 2027) while its permanent home in Normandy undergoes renovation, the exhibition provides a timely backdrop for reflection. It is ironic that this historic invasion is being celebrated at a time when mass migration is seen by many as posing an existential threat to contemporary English culture.

The Norman Conquest was the last time an uninvited external power invaded England. It was particularly significant for the native population in terms of the loss of life, property, and treasure. The Anglo-Saxon ruling elite was entirely replaced and within a single generation - an event unprecedented in the post-Roman world - establishing a cultural divide between the governing elite and the English majority that has persisted ever since. By the time the Domesday Book was compiled in 1086, over 90 per cent of English land had passed into the hands of Norman and French lords.

It is perhaps not surprising that modern-day commentators treat the accepted narrative of the Norman invasion so benignly. Victors write their own version of history with extreme partiality, and the Normans were no exception. William, Duke of Normandy, based his claim on a dubious promise allegedly made to him by Edward the Confessor during a visit to England in 1051. William was Edward’s first cousin once removed - a relatively distant relation. He was also the child of unmarried parents, and his mother was a commoner. Nevertheless, a lack of qualification never prevented the ambitious. England’s wealth was a desirable target that provided an important source of revenue for Norman objectives in Europe, much like how English taxes later contributed to the European Union project.

For many people, English history starts in 1066, whereas in reality the English state had been in existence for nearly 150 years before then, and the notion of ‘Englishness’ as a distinct culture had been formally recognised as far as back as the early eighth century. The Anglo-Saxons developed a sophisticated system of administration and a prosperous economy. They were particularly noted for their skills in metalwork, jewellery, manuscript illumination, and embroidery. Old English, the language spoken and written by Anglo-Saxons, had a wide body of literature, including epic poetry.