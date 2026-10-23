Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
Oct 23

No one in high office is prepared to ask what is causing devastating cognitive, behavioural and social damage in our children. It used to be a small number and now it's really not - and the rates in the youngest children are very shocking indeed. Their mothers had immune activation via the covid shots and given the persistence of mRNA, this might explain at least some of the rise. It is scary to think of what has been done.

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2 replies by Right Times with Kathy Gyngell and others
Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
Oct 23Edited

There is very, very strong evidence from USA ( and other countries ) that the more vaccines that pregnant mothers and young babies get, the more likely they are to have both physical and mental problems. They also found that the fully vaccinated kids are 5 times as likely to get chronic immune system diseases. It is time that immunity from legal action was removed from big pharma, because at the moment they do not care what damage their products cause as long as the big profits keep rolling in. It is scandalous that pharma is excused from the 'duty of care' that applies to every other organisation

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