I live in a village of 2000 people.

If I wanted to find out how many people had a neurodevelopmental disorder (or any other health condition), how could it be done?

Photo by Peter Burdon

One option would be to knock on every 10th door along the street and ask one of the householders some basic screening questions to see if they might be autistic or have ADHD. If the screening said ‘yes’, I’d arrange for a full clinical assessment to determine if it was a proper yes or a no.

Another option would be to start with the people who are already identified with the conditions concerned. I could go to the local doctor’s surgery and get anonymised records logging how many patients were flagged with autism and ADHD. I could go to the village primary school to see how many of the children were getting extra support for their autism or ADHD. I could look at these datasets in relation to the total population in the village and determine the rate across the 2000 people.

Both approaches would miss some of the people who have autism or ADHD. There are people disabled to a degree that has already excluded them from the village as they require residence and/or education outside. There are those who would be missed in the household survey as well as those who don’t attend school and those who are not registered with the local GP.

The first ‘blind’ approach would be better at identifying those who have reached adulthood without being diagnosed (the so-called ‘underdiagnosed’ population) although these are obviously cases where any impairment has not prevented them living a normal life to at least some degree.

The second ‘case based’ approach would be much better at identifying those who have been confirmed to have one or other condition with an impairment sufficient to meet the criteria set out in the diagnostic handbooks.

In practice, of course, the ethics of the first approach would be impossible to justify when doing this work.

How could you disrupt people’s lives with a medical assessment if they were otherwise getting on with their life? How could you justify the time and money spent deploying a method that identifies a negative in almost every case? [1]

Counting the established cases is much the simplest and most reliable plan. It reflects clinical decision making via confirmed assessment and diagnosis. It is a much easier, cheaper and more ethical way to proceed.

Further, it is much more accurate than surveying blind – especially for phenomena that are ethically sensitive, relatively low in incidence and/or growing particularly fast in certain sections of the population (by age, geography or other demographic characteristics).

However, in the rather arcane world of medical research, counting cases has generally been seen as inferior to all-population prevalence surveys, even in ethically sensitive areas like autism and ADHD.

Thus, in the newly published Fonagy Review, we read that the prevalence of autism and ADHD is broadly ‘stable’ – despite all evidence to the contrary.

Out-of-date and small-scale surveys have established population prevalence rates of about 1.2 per cent for autism and 3 per cent for ADHD.

But cases of autism and ADHD continue to rise, dramatically, year after year. The evidence is there: in schools, universities, surgeries, workplaces, care services and the benefits bill.

The Fonagy Review was commissioned by Wes Streeting MP when he was Secretary of State for Health in December last year.

Streeting charged the independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism with the task of getting to the bottom of the debate about what rising numbers actually reflected.

Professor Peter Fonagy (University College London), inviged to chair it, was supported by vice-chairs Sir Simon Wessley and Professor Gillian Baird (both King’s College London) with a team of civil servants in back-office roles.

Belatedly the review included some ‘lived experience’ partners, and I am now able to tell you that I was one of 14 people recruited to engage in the work. Our group included parents and patients, men and women, young and old.

I applied as a parent and a representative of the charity Thinking Autism, with a view to speaking up for people with profound and regressive autism.

As I told a conference of review participants that was held in London in June:

Our son (now 22) was a beautiful baby. He regressed into profound autism in his second year of life and was diagnosed when he was 4. He lost motor skills, including speech. He still suffers from eczema, severe constipation, anxiety, OCD and insomnia. He went to special school. He needs full-time care – for the rest of his life. We don’t have longitudinal prevalence data on the numbers of people with profound autism. This impacts on schools, employment, welfare and the wellbeing of our whole community. I am here because this has to change. And I am here because we have to find out what is causing the rising incidence of profound autism and what can be done to alleviate and prevent it.

Our charity saw the Fonagy Review as an opportunity to say something new about the obvious rise in the numbers of children with autism and ADHD.

Parents are fed up of being told the rise is somehow just a matter of increased awareness, greater recognition and broader diagnostic thresholds.

This dominant narrative fuels a crippling complacency. It implies there is nothing serious going on – and if there is, it is patients and parents making things up.

Professor Fonagy was given a golden opportunity to look at the data, to try and understand what is happening and do something about it.

He had the chance to start saying something sensible and turn the tide on the complacency that we have suffered for at least 20 years.

Now it is done and published, the review has a strangely bifurcated take on the world.

On the one hand, it recognises the rise in mental health disorders and the need to provide more support.

On the other, it sadly reinforces the established narratives about autism and ADHD.

In a remarkable display of mental gymnastics, the published report tells us that for autism and ADHD, ‘prevalence is stable’, alongside chart after chart that show the numbers going up, year after year.

We are told that the ‘best data’ suggests ‘stable prevalence’ of about 1.2 per cent for autism and up to 3 per cent or ADHD in children and young people.

These figures come from a survey called the Mental Health of Children and Young People (MHCYP) that surveyed 9,117 children aged 2 to 19 in 2017 with a response rate of 52%. The survey recorded an autism rate of 1.2 per cent in 5- to 19-year-olds but we are told that the small sample size and low numbers of cases mean that the prevalence should not be read as precise!

Similarly, for adults, we are told that the best data come from a survey called the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (APMS) that found an autism rate of less than 0.7 per cent in 2014. More recent data was withdrawn for technical reasons - just before the review was due to come out – likely reflecting the same issues of an under-powered sample size and biased responses, as reported for the MHCYP.

Despite the obvious limits to these data sets, Fonagy and his co-chairs, backed by the academics involved in the work, took an a-priori decision that the epidemiological prevalence data should trump the real-world data compiled from doctors, schools and the benefit system.

So, while prevalence is apparently ‘stable’ the number of children with an Education, Health and Care plan (EHCP) has risen by more than 10 per cent a year since 2016, and autism has increased more than anything else.

So, while prevalence is ‘stable’ as many as 5.3 per cent or 1 in 19 children had learning difficulties sufficient for an EHCP by January 2025 – many of them for autism.

So, while prevalence is ‘stable’ the number of children in special schools has doubled over the last 20 years (despite desperate efforts to keep all but the most needy children in the mainstream).

So, while prevalence is ‘stable’ councils have been bankrupted paying for the additional costs.

As the prevalence is ‘stable’ it means that the increased caseload reflects greater recognition, more awareness and increased demand – this the Fonagy report describes as being associated with ‘overdiagnosis’ and/or ‘misdiagnosis’.

There is no acknowledgement that the underlying rise might be real nor that something biological might be causing the rates to go up. Indeed, despite my very best efforts, the word biological has been excluded from the text altogether!

In the Executive Summary, paragraph 21 on autism, we are told that:

‘Similarly to ADHD, there is little evidence of a substantial change in underlying population prevalence, although uncertainty remains because there has been no recent England-wide prevalence study. The best available estimate remains around 1.2% among young people, based on the 2017 MHCYP survey. Again, there is no equivalent adult population survey data. The administrative prevalence of autism has increased among children and young people aged 6–11 years by more than twenty-fold (0.24% in 2000 to 4.58% in 2025) and among those aged 12–17 by more than forty-fold (0.10% in 2000 to 4.06% in 2025).’

And in paragraph 22: ‘Autism related SEND rose from 1.5% of pupils in 2016 to 3.3% in 2024. Demand for assessment has also risen sharply. By December 2025, more than 254,000 people had an open autism referral, with over 90% waiting longer than 13 weeks.’

And there you have it: ‘prevalence is stable’ even though case numbers continue to rise – as evidenced in the GP records in which rates in boys aged 12-17 have gone up by forty times in just 25 years.

‘Prevalence is stable’ even though SEND support for autism has gone up by 120% in just 8 years (from 1.5% in 2016 to 3.3% in 2024).

Added to this, more than quarter of a million people are waiting (often for years) for an assessment that might put up the numbers more.

There is a remarkable degree of cognitive dissonance going on in these words.

Only years of academic training can make it make sense.

This feels like a betrayal of all the children and families – like mine – who struggle with autism every hour of every day of the year. If we acknowledge that prevalence is going up, which it is (how do I even need to say that?!), we are more likely to treat it as an emergency that needs an urgent response.

What’s more, I know that the Orwellian double-speak will simply fuel the ongoing storm about numbers.

It will also likely overshadow much that is useful in the report.

And, on the positive side, the report includes recognition that people with profound autism require life-long support (it’s blindingly obvious, but good to have it in print).

Our community has its own section in Chapter (8) on autism (8.9) reporting that:

‘this group comprises autistic people whose difficulties emerge early in development and who require substantial, often lifelong, support. Their needs commonly include severe or profound intellectual disability, very limited functional speech, marked adaptive difficulties, high levels of dependence in everyday living, complex physical health conditions and, for some, self-injurious behaviour or behaviour that challenges. Their support needs differ qualitatively from those of many other autistic people and require coordinated provision across health, education and social care.’

The text includes recognition of the need to plan for people with profound autism - like my son - who are swelling the numbers of young adults who are not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) and thereby increasing demands for benefit payments and care.

The report also recognises the immense strain that caring for these children puts on adults – like me - who are themselves aging and getting less able to cope:

‘Families consistently report that recognition and support fall well short of the scale of need, including the challenges associated with lifelong dependency, co-occurring conditions and caring responsibilities. Planning therefore needs not only to protect existing specialist provision but also to expand it … particularly in anticipation of the point at which ageing family carers are no longer able to continue providing care.’

Most important of all, the report also includes recognition that this population often have co-occurring physical health needs that are rarely addressed, even though the problems like chronic constipation and allergies can have a very severe impact on the apparent ‘autism’ symptoms:

‘Co-occurring epilepsy, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal conditions, sensory differences and other medical needs are common and contribute substantially to disability and service use.’

And:

‘Among autistic people, higher rates of epilepsy, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal problems, obesity, asthma, immune-related conditions and chronic pain have all been reported.’

And in this regard, recommendation eight includes the goal to:

‘Update NICE guidance to reflect the latest evidence-based interventions, especially for ADHD and autism, and develop new guidance on responding to co-occurrence and complexity.’

Our charity has been asking for this to happen for years - and we were rebuffed after making exactly this request, only last year.

Fonagy provides a useful reminder of the need for post-diagnostic care and attention to basic health needs that has never been there in the past.

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The report also includes passing mention of early childhood regression – another thing that is usually left out of the story we parents are told.

Despite the headline about ‘stable prevalance’, the report acknowledges that we don’t have sufficient information about the size and trajectory of the autistic population, nor the numbers of those with profound autism who are now outnumbered by people with milder presentations of the condition. We are told:

‘England currently lacks the longitudinal data needed to determine whether the absolute number of autistic people with severe or profound intellectual disability has remained stable or increased over time ... A consistent administrative marker for autism with severe or profound intellectual disability, or more broadly for very high support needs, would substantially improve planning and monitoring.’

So read the small print and it clearly states that we can’t say ‘prevalence is stable’ because the data are not there to endorse such a view.

The report itself acknowledges the need for much better data. And while the academics might want to plough large sums of money into large, all-population surveys that are wholly unsuitable for identifying people with profound autism who often can’t speak, read or write and who might live in an institutional setting where routine surveys will not be completed, we could get better data an easier way: track the cases already coming through the system in health assessments, council assessments for EHCPs and adult care plans and include a marker for profound autism so that we can track the trends in over time.

We need to get on with the job of telling the truth.

Prevalence is clearly NOT stable.

Sadly, we will no doubt have to have another review to deal with this fact.

Eventually, someone will summon the gumption to identify the naked emperor.

They might start to explore why so many of our children are succumbing to devastating neurological disability. The links to immune activation (in mothers and babies), related metabolic (mis)functioning and disrupted brain energy levels are already emerging in journals all over the world.

Facing up to the problem is the first stage in putting things right.

Sadly, Fonagy has spun the old lies on the numbers and said nothing about the biological drivers of change.

The review represents a massive, missed opportunity to start turning the tide.

Being part of the conversations made me realise how far we still have to go.

My heart breaks for all the children and families who will suffer profound autism before the experts are forced to wake up.

This article first appeared in The Autism Tribune, and has been republished here with kind consent.

Jane Wills is an early-retired social scientist and Fellow of the British Academy. She writes the Autism Tribune on Substack and you can read more and subscribe here.