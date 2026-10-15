Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
Oct 15

Jenrick makes sound points. They'd be stronger if he hadn't presided over smuggling thousands of Afghans into Britain under the cover of a "D Notice" for 2 years.

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Derek's avatar
Derek
Oct 15

How do you defend 'common sense' when it appears to have become extinct?

Reading Daniel Jupp's piece fills me with dread. Not least because the powers that be are rooting for their own destruction, oblivious to its inevitability. We surfs are as effective to stop it, as confetti is able to stop the wind at a wedding.

The water hole is poisoned, but so too are the clouds.

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