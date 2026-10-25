This week’s ‘Week in Review’ is written by John Wycliffe

The week has, of course, been dominated by the violent insurrection in France.

Photo by Elliott Ledain

Courtesy of its post-revolutionary culture, protests and riots in France are as predictable as the sun rising, but what happened last week marked a step-change in not only the level of violence but its nature as the horrors unfolded.

Whereas riots are often perceived as expressions of inchoate rage by the marginalised against a powerful state – the language of the unheard, as Martin Luther King put it – last week’s events really did seem to mark the start of the descent into civil war.

It was a genuinely crystallising moment: the humiliation of terrified, bewildered, older and outnumbered indigenous people by more primitive hordes was deeply symbolic of Europe’s demographic crisis; the triumphant taking over of territory and destruction of beautiful buildings such as Limoges Town Hall conjured up images of the Visigoth sacking of Rome. It is of course natural to mourn the destruction of beauty, but in doing so an equally symbolic point was missed – Limoges Town Hall was indeed beautiful, but it was also old. For a considerable time now, Europe has stopped producing great buildings, great companies or great anything much at all. Unlike the destruction of, say, London during the Blitz, the burning of Limoges and the sacking of France looked more like the destruction of an archaeological site belonging to an already dead civilisation than an attack on a vibrant one.