A guest post by Norman Fenton

Disclaimer: I have met Lucy Connolly on a number of occasions since her release from prison. Contrary to some of the ludicrous conspiracy theories circulated about her on X, she is exactly as she presents herself: a hard-working mother and childminder who had been a pillar of her community, and who suffered the devastating loss of her young son in 2011 following NHS negligence. She was then thrust into the national spotlight after being arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned for a tweet posted in the immediate aftermath of the Southport murders.

A Tweet Too Far (available on Kindle on Amazon) is one of the most important and moving books I have read this year. Even for those who followed Lucy’s story closely, the details it provides about her arrest, prosecution, conviction and treatment in prison is far worse than I certainly had realised. It is a deeply disturbing account of what can happen when an individual becomes the target of a politically charged campaign. I came away with even greater admiration for her courage and resilience, and with an even stronger sense of the injustice she and her family have endured.

The book has two parallel narrators: Lucy herself and a co-author and ghostwriter, Gen Nevis, or Adam, as he presents himself. At first I wanted to read only Lucy’s story without interruption, but as the book progresses Adam’s contribution becomes increasingly valuable. He supplies the wider political and social context, examines comparable cases, and offers a broader critique of the many things he sees as going wrong in Britain. He also describes the activities and funding of organisations such as the British Red Cross, making some astonishing claims about the preferential treatment and financial support allegedly provided to illegal migrants and their families.

The early chapters deal with the terrible tragedy of Lucy’s young son’s death. This is essential background to understanding the person she was and the emotional circumstances in which she found herself when the Southport murders took place. It also makes the subsequent treatment of her all the more distressing.

One of the most troubling aspects of this is how badly she was let down by the legal system from the outset. She did not receive the proper legal representation she needed. Events moved at extraordinary speed, and her remand in custody made it extremely difficult to find a suitably qualified and sympathetic lawyer. She was shocked when her solicitor appeared to take it for granted that she would plead guilty, warning that if she contested the charge she could face a possible five-year sentence.

The book also raises serious questions about the role of the BBC in publicising the tweet before and during the legal process. Lucy and Adam describe an atmosphere in which the outcome seemed to have been determined in advance, with the case being orchestrated from Westminster. The police’s use of private WhatsApp messages recovered from Lucy’s phone is another disturbing feature. Messages were taken out of context and used to wrongly portray her as racist. The police asked whether she knew Tommy Robinson, apparently simply because she had once replied to one of his X posts.

Adam’s assessment of what happened is uncompromising:

‘She was not guilty, and the police and the CPS knew that she wasn’t. The CPS hadn’t initially wanted to prosecute the case, as the evidence wasn’t strong enough, but they were obliged to: they were put under political pressure. By the time she had a solicitor apportioned to her, the whole of the industry knew what was required. The practitioners who dispensed ‘justice’ to Lucy were all players.’

That is a damning allegation, and one which readers will want to consider carefully. The book provides plenty of material to explain why Adam reached that conclusion.

The judge’s summing up is, in my view, one of the most disgraceful examples of political bias I have encountered in a British courtroom. (His Honour Judge Melbourne Donald Inman KC retired as a Senior Circuit Judge and the Recorder of Birmingham on 1 July 2025, eight months after sentencing her.) It reads as though the judge had absorbed the prevailing assumptions of the political and institutional establishment, rather than approaching the case with the independence and impartiality one would expect. The influence of the prevailing DEI culture is difficult to ignore.

The political atmosphere surrounding the prosecution is particularly important. On 4 August 2024, Keir Starmer made a speech condemning what he called ‘far-right thuggery’, promising that those involved would face the full force of the law, with arrests, remands, charges and convictions to follow. He also warned that this applied not only to those participating in disorder but to people online who were ‘whipping up’ the action. An earlier statement on 1 August had described the disorder as ‘clearly driven by far-right hatred’. Whatever one’s view of the disorder itself, these statements provide important context for the political climate in which Lucy’s case unfolded.

Throughout the book, we also encounter an impressive collection of character references from people who knew Lucy personally. They paint a picture of a caring, generous and conscientious woman who had devoted herself to looking after children of diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds and helping others. These accounts are a powerful counterpoint to the public caricature of her.

Her treatment in prison is another shocking part of the story. HMP Peterborough refused her ROTL (Release on Temporary Licence) and HDC (Home Detention Curfew), despite the importance of her need to be at home to support her daughter who had to deal with school and her unwell husband. The explanation given was that her case was ‘of high public interest’. Adam suggests that decisions were being driven by political pressure, with probation services effectively being instructed by those above them. They were certainly disproportionate and cruel. The book leaves the reader with a very disturbing impression of how little consideration was given to the human consequences for Lucy and her family.

Lucy was even visited in prison by Prevent officers following baseless allegations of racism made by a prison bully. It is hard to imagine a more humiliating and intimidating experience for someone already enduring the consequences of imprisonment.

I do have a couple of disagreements with Adam’s broader narrative. For example, he writes that he has been advised by a Qur’anic scholar that the Qur’an stands for social justice, with equal rights and duties for all, and goes on to suggest that there is little difference between Islam and Christianity. I find this an extraordinarily simplistic assessment of a complex subject, and one that overlooks some very significant differences, as set out in these pages just last week.

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I am also unconvinced by his suggestion towards the end of the book that Lucy would not have been convicted had she been tried by a jury, drawing a comparison with Ricky Jones, the Labour councillor who called for far-right activists' throats to be cut at an anti-racism rally but who was found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder by a jury. The ‘far left’ is rarely demonised by the MSM and the rest of the establishment in the way the so called ‘far right’ routinely are. Lucky for Ricky Jones. These differences of view do not however detract from the overall importance or power of the book. Indeed, it is a strength that Adam explores the wider politico-cultural context and the wide range of issues stemming from it.

A Tweet Too Far is more than an account of one woman’s imprisonment. It is indeed a deeply personal story, but it is also a disturbing examination of the relationship between politics, the media, the police, the courts and the prison system that forms the context for her arrest and what then happened to her. It raises serious questions about free speech, the presumption of innocence, the independence of the justice system and the eagerness of powerful institutions to make an example of someone who has become politically inconvenient - to warn others.

It was important that Lucy told her own story in full, herself. Because it is her shocking story to tell - the one she suffered, the one that was her experience, no-one else’s. Enough to break a weaker woman. I finished the book more convinced than ever of her courage, and of the injustice she and her family have suffered.

This is an important, compelling and at times deeply upsetting book. I strongly recommend it. Read it, and make up your own mind. You can find it here.

Professor Norman Fenton is a British mathematician and computer scientist. He is Professor of Risk Information Management in the School of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science at Queen Mary University of London.

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