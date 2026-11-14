Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Paul's avatar
Paul
15hEdited

The ‘outcome’ had been pre-determined - by Starmer and his, if not official, at least tacit instruction that any dissent or concerns over the stabbing to death and seriously injuring those little girls and adults should be stamped on with the full force of the legal jackboot

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
15h

Once upon a time, if someone said or wrote something considered to be outrageous or in very poor taste, the response was generally:

“Well, it’s a free country and you’re entitled to your opinion”

Which generally meant the comment was out of order, or over the top.

We didn’t have ‘hate crimes’ and we absolutely had ‘free speech’.

It’s genuinely extraordinary, if not actually verging on incredible just how much and how fast things have changed.

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