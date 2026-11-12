Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Leaked: Burnham’s EU Reset Hidden Bill
A draft declaration from the 20 November EU–UK summit has been leaked to the British press. Economist Catherine McBride analyses the many un-costed…
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Criticising Islam Is Not Anti-Muslim Hostility
All aspects of Islam must remain open to scrutiny in the public sphere without fear but will this be written into the brief the Government gives to its…
  Gillian Dymond
How Viktor Orbán Delivered Hungary From The Hell of George Soros
This book review, first published in TCW Defending Freedom last January, is a salutory reminder of the woke globalist forces that traditional…
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
The Miracle of Metformin
What the metformin and long covid study can tell us, what it cannot, and what it never thought to ask about vaccination status
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Taking People For Mugs - Another COP In Pursuit of Windmills
After thirty years of hot air governments are still expanding their COP carbon footprints (at tax payer cost) without any effect on emissions let alone…
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Taking People For Mugs - Another COP In Pursuit of Windmills
After thirty years of hot air governments are still expanding their COP carbon footprints (at tax payer cost) without any effect on emissions let alone…
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
BBC Must Not Be Let Off The Hook Over Brand
Why did it take the BBC - the paid gatekeeper to all our TV viewing - till 2023 to commission the Johnston Report into Brand, only closing the stable…
  Liz Hodgkinson
Letter From America, No. 8, by Bernard Carpenter
What the terrfying portents of Tuesday’s Democratic landslide mean for a country not yet, it is hoped, beyond repair
  Bernard Carpenter
IPPR's £115bn: a cherry-picked number for a bad argument
IPPR claims skilled migrants will boost the public finances by £115bn. The figure has been built to show the biggest possible gain – and is then used to…
  Migration Watch UK
My Week In Review: Seven Disgraceful Days But A President Left Unbound
From the Telegraph to the Spectator, the so-called right-wing press spent the midterms week gloating over Trump's defeat and deliberately ignoring his…
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Nancy Mitford’s Forgotten Dictum, and Why Johnson, Democritus and Ionesco Would Have Applauded
Politicians with no ability to laugh at themsleves become so absorbed in the pursuit of their ambitions that their conceit turns into a vocation
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Mr B’s Diary (Courtesy Of His Amanuensis, Peter Mullen)
The People’s PM flies to the Caribbean, says sorry for slavery, falls on his backside at cricket and still gets upstaged by the King
  Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
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