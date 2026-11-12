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Leaked: Burnham’s EU Reset Hidden Bill
A draft declaration from the 20 November EU–UK summit has been leaked to the British press. Economist Catherine McBride analyses the many un-costed…
20 hrs ago
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
30
16
4
Criticising Islam Is Not Anti-Muslim Hostility
All aspects of Islam must remain open to scrutiny in the public sphere without fear but will this be written into the brief the Government gives to its…
21 hrs ago
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Gillian Dymond
34
28
3
How Viktor Orbán Delivered Hungary From The Hell of George Soros
This book review, first published in TCW Defending Freedom last January, is a salutory reminder of the woke globalist forces that traditional…
Nov 11
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
48
13
2
The Miracle of Metformin
What the metformin and long covid study can tell us, what it cannot, and what it never thought to ask about vaccination status
Nov 11
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
16
6
1
Taking People For Mugs - Another COP In Pursuit of Windmills
After thirty years of hot air governments are still expanding their COP carbon footprints (at tax payer cost) without any effect on emissions let alone…
Nov 10
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
8
5
1
Taking People For Mugs - Another COP In Pursuit of Windmills
After thirty years of hot air governments are still expanding their COP carbon footprints (at tax payer cost) without any effect on emissions let alone…
Nov 10
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
43
21
4
BBC Must Not Be Let Off The Hook Over Brand
Why did it take the BBC - the paid gatekeeper to all our TV viewing - till 2023 to commission the Johnston Report into Brand, only closing the stable…
Nov 10
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Liz Hodgkinson
17
10
4
Letter From America, No. 8, by Bernard Carpenter
What the terrfying portents of Tuesday’s Democratic landslide mean for a country not yet, it is hoped, beyond repair
Nov 9
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Bernard Carpenter
18
10
2
IPPR's £115bn: a cherry-picked number for a bad argument
IPPR claims skilled migrants will boost the public finances by £115bn. The figure has been built to show the biggest possible gain – and is then used to…
Nov 9
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Migration Watch UK
23
5
5
My Week In Review: Seven Disgraceful Days But A President Left Unbound
From the Telegraph to the Spectator, the so-called right-wing press spent the midterms week gloating over Trump's defeat and deliberately ignoring his…
Nov 8
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
36
42
6
Nancy Mitford’s Forgotten Dictum, and Why Johnson, Democritus and Ionesco Would Have Applauded
Politicians with no ability to laugh at themsleves become so absorbed in the pursuit of their ambitions that their conceit turns into a vocation
Nov 8
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
26
6
4
Mr B’s Diary (Courtesy Of His Amanuensis, Peter Mullen)
The People’s PM flies to the Caribbean, says sorry for slavery, falls on his backside at cricket and still gets upstaged by the King
Nov 8
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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
18
5
© 2026 Kathy Gyngell
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